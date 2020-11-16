Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK +2.3% ) says it submitted a compensatory mitigation plan for the controversial Pebble project to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ahead of Wednesday's deadline.

Northern Dynasty and its Pebble Partnership subsidiary say they believe the submitted CMP fully satisfies mitigation requirements for the proposed mine in southwest Alaska.

Filing an approved CMP for the project is a necessary prerequisite to receiving a federal record of decision.

If permitted, Pebble would become North America's largest mine, with ~6.5B metric tons of measured and indicated resources containing 57B lbs. of copper, 71M oz. of gold, 3.4B lbs. of molybdenum and 345M oz. of silver.

In a bearish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha, Gold Panda says it is unlikely that Northern Dynasty will ever obtain the necessary permits to develop its flagship project.