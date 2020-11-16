Twitter (TWTR -1.9% ) has named a noted hacker to take over a new role as head of security, with the company looking to shore up its engineering as it faces growing regulatory scrutiny.

The company named Peiter Zatko - otherwise known by the name Mudge - to the role, and has given him a broad mandate to shape its structure and practices. He tells Reuters he'll examine “information security, site integrity, physical security, platform integrity - which starts to touch on abuse and manipulation of the platform - and engineering.”

Zatko most recently oversaw security for Stripe, and had previously worked on special projects for Google.

He answers to CEO Jack Dorsey and will take over key security functions after a 45- to 60-day review.

The most notable Twitter security incident came this summer, when employees were tricked into enabling access to internal tools that gave attackers access to high-profile accounts including Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Joe Biden (which were leveraged to enable a Bitcoin scam).