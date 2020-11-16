TSMC (NYSE:TSM) shares surged today after an early morning Economic Daily News report said large orders from four major clients will have the foundry's 5nm and 7nm processes at full capacity until H2 2021.

TSM shares are currently up 6.5% to $99.31.

Last week, TSMC 's stock gained after the board approved a $3.5B investment for its U.S.-based fab in Arizona. Digitimes sources also said the company is likely to top its Q4 guidance that saw 29-33% Y/Y sales growth to $12.4-12.7B. The upside was reportedly driven by additional 5nm and 7nm chip output.