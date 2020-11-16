Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM -3.8% ) has reported new interim data from Cohorts 1-4 of the OPTIC Phase 1 trial evaluating its ADVM-022 intravitreal injection gene therapy in patients requiring frequent anti-VEGF injections for their wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Data showed that patients receiving ADVM-022 continued to see a benefit as long as 92 weeks after the initial injection. However, some of the patients suffered from ocular inflammation, and required daily steroid eye drops, a key debate.

None of the 6 patients on the high dose and taking a 13-day prophylactic regimen of oral steroids needed a rescue injection after 64 to 92 weeks of follow-up; mean Central retinal thickness reduction for cohort 1 was -19.7 microns with mean Best corrected visual acuity loss -2.5 letters.

1 of the 9 patients on the high dose in cohort 4 needed a supplemental anti-VEGF injection; the patients are on a 6-week eye drop steroid regimen.

Only 1 of the patients on the lower dose of the gene therapy (cohorts 2 and 3) had inflammation, however, 10 of the 15 were free of supplemental injections.

ADVM plans to present longer-term data from OPTIC Phase 1 trial, including additional anti-VEGF protein expression data in 1H of 2021, and start a pivotal trial of ADVM-022 in wet AMD in the middle of next year, in-line with plans from Regenxbio, a key competitor.

Also, the company plans to present data from INFINITY Phase 2 trial with ADVM-022 in diabetic macular edema in 2H of 2021.