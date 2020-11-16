Total (TOT +4.9% ) and container shipping company CMA (OTCPK:CMANY) say they completed their planned liquefied natural gas bunkering project at the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The companies say a 23K TEU (20-ft. equivalent unit) containership received 17.3K cm of liquefied natural gas, making it the largest-ever LNG bunkering operation.

The use of LNG as fuel for ships allows companies to eliminate nearly all air pollutants produced in fossil fuel combustion, including 99% of sulfur oxide emissions and up to 85% of nitrogen oxide emissions, Total and CMA say.

Total is "a long-term investment especially adapted to savvy investors interested in a steady income through dividends," Fun Trading writes in a report published recently on Seeking Alpha.