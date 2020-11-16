Qualcomm (QCOM +2.5% ) shares are still seeing green from yesterday's news that the company received U.S. permission to sell 4G chips to Huawei.

The company didn't specify what 4G products it can sell to Huawei, only that the products were related to mobile devices Qualcomm still has other licenses pending with the government.

In the past, Huawei only used Qualcomm chips in its lower-end smartphone models, relying on in-house chips for the higher-end devices. But the U.S. supplier ban put pressure on Huawei's production efforts and its pre-ban inventory stock could run out in early 2021.

But the 4G supply license isn't expected to provide a major tailwind for Qualcomm since the 5G shift is happening.

Micron (MU +6.1% ) has also applied for supply licenses. Huawei accounted for about 10% of the company's revenue.

