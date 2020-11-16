Francesca's craters after revealing plan to close more stores
Nov. 16, 2020 3:01 PM ETFrancesca's Holdings Corporation (FRAN)FRANBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor12 Comments
- The vaccine may not arrive quick enough to save all the mall retailers still in operation.
- Francesca's (FRAN -32.5%) slides after disclosing that it plans to close approximately 140 boutiques by January 30.
- The company continues to evaluate various alternatives to improve its liquidity and financial position, including more lease concessions and deferrals, further reductions of operating and capital expenditures, new capital, debt refinancing and restructuring of debt through bankruptcy.
- SEC Form 8-K
- Francesca's isn't alone in facing pandemic pressures. The list of bankruptcy filings in the retail sector since March includes Tailored Brands, Ascena Retail, RTW Retailwinds, Lucky Brand, J.C. Penney, Brooks Brothers, Sur La Table, Neiman Marcus, Tuesday Morning, GNC Holdings and J. Crew.