MeiraGTx (MGTX +2.5% ) has announced 12-month data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of AAV-RPGR, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). Data were presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

The primary endpoint of the trial is safety, with secondary endpoints assessing changes in visual function at pre-specified timepoints post-treatment.

In the dose escalation phase of the trial, data at the 12-month time point demonstrated statistically significant improvement in retinal sensitivity in treated eyes in both the low (n=3) and intermediate (n=4) dose cohorts, with six of seven patients demonstrating improved or stable vision in the treated eye one year after treatment.

Efficacy signals were observed at the first post-treatment assessments at three months, with improvements sustained or increased at 12 months.

AAV-RPGR is well-tolerated till data, with no dose-limiting events occurred.

MeiraGTx and development partner Janssen are preparing to initiate the pivotal Phase 3 Lumeos clinical trial of AAV-RPGR for the treatment of patients with XLRP.

XLRP is the most severe form of retinitis pigmentosa, a group of inherited retinal diseases characterized by progressive retinal degeneration and vision loss. The most frequent cause of XLRP is disease-causing variants in the RPGR gene.

AAV-RPGR is designed to deliver functional copies of the RPGR gene to the subretinal space in order to improve and preserve visual function.