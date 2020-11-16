Earnings are expected to top 2019’s peak next year, a blistering pace for a recovery, and any upside to those expectations would make recovery valuations look better, DataTrek Research says.
Wall Street consensus is for S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) earnings of $168.38/share, 3.9% up from 2019’s $163.02/share, a recovery that would usually take about 3.5 to 4 years.
But with strong Q3 results that annualize to $155/share, an effective vaccine, low rates and relatively good conditions for consumer spending, the quick turnaround looks doable, DataTrek says.
Every sector in the S&P, with the exception of Energy, which won’t seen a return to profitability, is expected to post earnings growth of at least 5%.
Consensus S&P revenue growth of 7.8% and 22.1% earnings growth translates into 14 points of leverage, which you only see very early into a recovery, DataTrek says.
As “much as the Street’s assumption of 14 points of S&P 500 operating leverage in 2021 might sound way too high, given all that’s occurred in 2020 it could actually be low if revenues recover more strongly and cost containment measures remain in place,” it adds. “Also worth considering: many companies are still not giving earnings guidance for Q4 2020 or 2021CY. Both those points add up to a lot of uncertainty, to be sure, but also a lot of potential for upside earnings leverage in 2021.”
An outperformance in 2021 earnings to $185/share would bring the S&P valuation down to 19x earnings, a valuation that would make sense with rates at 1%, DataTrek says.
