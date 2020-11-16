Earnings are expected to top 2019’s peak next year, a blistering pace for a recovery, and any upside to those expectations would make recovery valuations look better, DataTrek Research says.

Wall Street consensus is for S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) earnings of $168.38/share, 3.9% up from 2019’s $163.02/share, a recovery that would usually take about 3.5 to 4 years.

But with strong Q3 results that annualize to $155/share, an effective vaccine, low rates and relatively good conditions for consumer spending, the quick turnaround looks doable, DataTrek says.

Every sector in the S&P, with the exception of Energy, which won’t seen a return to profitability, is expected to post earnings growth of at least 5%.