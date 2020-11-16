Ahead of the Q3 earnings report on Wednesday, Susquehanna raises Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $560 to $610 and maintains a Positive rating.

Analyst Christopher Rolland acknowledges "the possibility of shortages for Ampere in C3Q20," but he encourages "investors to look past the near-term supply disruption and toward the long-term, multi-dimensional growth story that should continue to play out into C4Q, early 2021, and beyond."

Rolland cites evidence showing that NVDA is increasing aftermarket GPU market share and ASPs.

Nvidia shares are up 0.9% to $536.51.

Previously: Nvidia announces 80GB AI supercomputing GPU; NVDA stock reverses earlier losses (Nov. 16 2020)