Governor Gavin Newsom has pulled "an emergency brake" on the state's reopening, with his actions just announced putting 94% of California's residents in the purple, or most restrictive tier.

For comparison, 41 of the state's 58 counties are now in that purple tier vs. 13 last week.

In his address (happening right now), Newsom points to increasing Covid-19 infection rates across every demographic and age group. He's also strengthening his mask mandate, ordering them to be worn statewide when outside the home.

Among purple tier restrictions: Restaurants are outdoor only, retail can be indoor up to 25% capacity, shopping centers can be indoor up to 25% capacity, places of worship are outdoor only.