Casino gaming revenue only down 19% in Q3 as sports betting, iGaming chip in

The American Gaming Association released its Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker results for Q3 2020, which it says shows the industry's recovery is well underway.

Q3 commercial gaming revenue rose 294% Q/Q to $9.04B and came in at 81% of last year's level. As expected, table games were the most negatively impacted by the pandemic.

"While these quarterly results are promising, the reality is a full recovery is dependent on continued public health measures to control prevalence rates," states AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. "As state and local officials respond to current COVID-19 outbreaks with additional restrictions, urgent Congressional action to provide COVID-19 relief is even more crucial. Gaming employees and communities depend on it," he adds.

Sector watch: Caesars Entertainment (CZR +1.2%), MGM Resorts (MGM +1.7%), Boyd Gaming (BYD +1.5%), Penn National Gaming (PENN -1.1%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +2.8%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +0.4%), Full House Resorts (FLL +1.8%), Bally's (BALY), Century Casinos (CNTY +6.3%), Golden Entertainment (GDEN +1.0%) and Red Rock Resorts (RRR +0.3%).