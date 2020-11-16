The American Gaming Association released its Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker results for Q3 2020, which it says shows the industry's recovery is well underway.

Q3 commercial gaming revenue rose 294% Q/Q to $9.04B and came in at 81% of last year's level. As expected, table games were the most negatively impacted by the pandemic.

"While these quarterly results are promising, the reality is a full recovery is dependent on continued public health measures to control prevalence rates," states AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. "As state and local officials respond to current COVID-19 outbreaks with additional restrictions, urgent Congressional action to provide COVID-19 relief is even more crucial. Gaming employees and communities depend on it," he adds.