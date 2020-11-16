Credit card charge-offs improve, on average, in October

|2020
|Company
|Ticker
|Type
|October
|September
|August
|3-month average
|Capital One
|COF
|delinquency
|2.19%
|2.21%
|2.23%
|2.21%
|charge-off
|3.11%
|3.35%
|3.74%
|3.40%
|American Express
|AXP
|delinquency
|1.10%
|1.10%
|1.20%
|1.13%
|charge-off
|2.20%
|2.00%
|2.50%
|2.23%
|JPMorgan
|JPM
|delinquency
|1.00%
|0.98%
|0.95%
|0.98%
|charge-off
|1.89%
|1.92%
|2.18%
|2.00%
|Synchrony
|SYF
|delinquency (1)
|2.80%
|2.70%
|2.60%
|2.70%
|adjusted charge-off
|3.30%
|4.10%
|4.30%
|3.90%
|Discover Financial
|DFS
|delinquency
|1.99%
|1.91%
|1.92%
|1.94%
|charge-off
|2.90%
|3.31%
|3.62%
|3.28%
|Alliance Data Systems
|ADS
|delinquency
|4.90%
|4.70%
|4.50%
|4.70%
|charge-off
|3.80%
|3.90%
|6.50%
|4.73%
|Citigroup
|C
|delinquency
|1.38%
|1.37%
|1.33%
|1.36%
|charge-off
|2.03%
|2.55%
|2.75%
|2.44%
|Bank of America
|BAC
|delinquency
|1.36%
|1.20%
|1.08%
|1.21%
|charge-off
|2.00%
|1.94%
|2.11%
|2.02%
|Avg. delinquency
|2.09%
|2.02%
|1.98%
|2.03%
|Avg. charge-off
|2.65%
|2.88%
|3.46%
|3.00%
(1) For the most recent month, Synchrony no longer issues a core delinquency number, as year-ago figures no longer include the Walmart portfolio.
Note that COVID-19 customer assistance programs may still be keeping delinquency and charge-off numbers lower than they would have been if the credit card issuers hadn't offered such programs; generally, accounts in such programs do not advance to the next delinquency cycle, or ultimately to charge-off, in the same timeframe as they would have without the deferral program.