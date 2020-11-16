Seeking Alpha

Credit card charge-offs improve, on average, in October

Company Ticker Type October September August 3-month average
Capital One COF delinquency 2.19% 2.21% 2.23% 2.21%
    charge-off 3.11% 3.35% 3.74% 3.40%
American Express AXP delinquency 1.10% 1.10% 1.20% 1.13%
    charge-off 2.20% 2.00% 2.50% 2.23%
JPMorgan JPM delinquency 1.00% 0.98% 0.95% 0.98%
    charge-off 1.89% 1.92% 2.18% 2.00%
Synchrony SYF delinquency (1) 2.80% 2.70% 2.60% 2.70%
    adjusted charge-off 3.30% 4.10% 4.30% 3.90%
Discover Financial DFS delinquency 1.99% 1.91% 1.92% 1.94%
    charge-off 2.90% 3.31% 3.62% 3.28%
Alliance Data Systems ADS delinquency 4.90% 4.70% 4.50% 4.70%
    charge-off 3.80% 3.90% 6.50% 4.73%
Citigroup C delinquency 1.38% 1.37% 1.33% 1.36%
    charge-off 2.03% 2.55% 2.75% 2.44%
Bank of America BAC delinquency 1.36% 1.20% 1.08% 1.21%
    charge-off 2.00% 1.94% 2.11% 2.02%
    Avg. delinquency 2.09% 2.02% 1.98% 2.03%
    Avg. charge-off 2.65% 2.88% 3.46% 3.00%

(1) For the most recent month, Synchrony no longer issues a core delinquency number, as year-ago figures no longer include the Walmart portfolio.

Note that COVID-19 customer assistance programs may still be keeping delinquency and charge-off numbers lower than they would have been if the credit card issuers hadn't offered such programs; generally, accounts in such programs do not advance to the next delinquency cycle, or ultimately to charge-off, in the same timeframe as they would have without the deferral program. 