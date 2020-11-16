Credit card charge-offs improve, on average, in October

(1) For the most recent month, Synchrony no longer issues a core delinquency number, as year-ago figures no longer include the Walmart portfolio.

Note that COVID-19 customer assistance programs may still be keeping delinquency and charge-off numbers lower than they would have been if the credit card issuers hadn't offered such programs; generally, accounts in such programs do not advance to the next delinquency cycle, or ultimately to charge-off, in the same timeframe as they would have without the deferral program.