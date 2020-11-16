Seeing a more balanced risk/reward profile after the company's 17% pullback since mid-October, RBC upgrades Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from Sector Perform to Outperform and maintains a $43 price target.

Analyst Matthew Hedberg notes that in its "strong" first quarter since going public, Bentley reported 9% ARR growth and better than expected profitability.

Hedberg also sees Bentley's full-year guidance appears conservative. The company guided $790-800M in revenue, ARR growth of 7.5-9% in constant currency, and adjusted EBITDA of $250-265M.