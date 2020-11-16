Equinor (EQNR +4.5% ) says it received consent from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate to start work on the Snorre expansion project in the Norwegian North Sea.

The Snorre expansion consists of 24 new wells, including 13 production wells, in six subsea templates and will be tied into the Snorre A platform.

Estimated recoverable reserves for the amended development plan total ~195M barrels of oil; the project is expected to increase field production life by 30 years to 2040.

Separately, Equinor says it is promoting more women to its top leadership team, including the head of a new digital technology division, while trimming the overall number of senior executives to 11 from 12.

Equinor is "a cash flow machine" and "one of the best large companies in the energy space," Power Hedge writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.