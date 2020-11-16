Illinois is off to the fastest start in the history of U.S. legal sports betting, according PlayIllinois.com.

Sportsbooks in the state generated $305.2M in bets in September to make Illinois only the fourth state to surpass $300M in sports bets in a single month and the first to reach the milestone so quickly after launching.

"Pent-up demand is expected to fuel a new market, but Illinois has been able to capitalize on the additional demand that has been unleashed after sports were shut down this spring. It's been a perfect storm for sportsbook operators," says PlayIllinois lead analyst Dustin Gouker.

Illinois established its place as the fourth-largest sports betting market in the U.S. by more than doubling its monthly handle from $140.1M in August.

Churchill Downs' (CHDN +2.4% ) BetRivers/Rivers Casino sportsbook led the market for the month, followed by sportsbooks run by DraftKings (DKNG -0.3% ) and Fanduel (OTCPK:PDYPY).

