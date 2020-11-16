The FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy status for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals' (KNSA +1.3% ) vixarelimab for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by hard, itchy lumps (nodules) formed on the skin.

Breakthrough Therapy provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 2b trial of vixarelimab in prurigo nodularis, evaluating a range of once-monthly dose regimens, by the end of the year.