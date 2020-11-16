Airbnb's (AIRB) adjusted EBITDA increased to $500M in Q2 compared to $300M in last year's quarter, according to The Information sources.

The gains followed cost-cutting efforts early in the pandemic as bookings plunged.

Q3 revenue is still expected to show a decline on the year with the pandemic undoing the typically strong seasonality of the quarter.

Airbnb is expected to release its full IPO prospectus later today.

The Information's sources say the prospectus will include the fact that some employees will have the right to sell shares within a few days of going public, rather than waiting for the six-month lockup period.

