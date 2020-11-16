Recovery rally holds as cyclical stocks lead through day on vaccine data

Late buying, including a spike at the last minute, came through again for Wall Street to complete the recovery trade 1-2-3: Dow (DJI) +1.6% first, S&P (SP500) +1.2% second, Nasdaq (COMP) +0.8% third.

Industrial recovery plays Boeing and Honeywell led the Dow to a new all-time highs. It ended fewer than 50 points below 30K.

The S&P was also boosted by Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI), Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) on enthusiasm about Moderna's vaccine.

The broader market also shrugged off new lockdown measure in New Jersey and most of California reverting to the most restrictive COVID tier.

The Nasdaq lagged, but still gained. Mixed performances from the Fab 5 megacaps (with Alphabet and Amazon barely in the green after the late surge) was countered by strength in chips. Nvidia, Micron and AMD benefited from positive commentary and Qualcomm getting permission to sell 4G chips to Huawei.

Energy +7% kept charging ahead and is now more than 20% above its Nov. 6 close. Crude futures rose 3%.

Interest rates didn't have the recovery reaction that might be expected, though. The 10-year Treasury yield rose less than 2 basis points to 0.91%.