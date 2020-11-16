Yamana Gold (AUY +0.8% ) bucks today's broader trend of losses among gold mining stocks after BMO Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $9 price target, raised from $8.25, citing the technical study for the Canadian Malartic underground project, expected in February 2021, as the most important of several "meaningful catalysts" coming up.

BMO's Jackie Przybylowski says investors may be underestimating the value of the Canadian Malartic project, and the details provided in the study may change that; of all stakeholders, "Yamana has highest sensitivity to this project," the analyst says.

Given Yamana's strong free cash flows and growing cash balance, its decision to raise the dividend by 50% is a good one, Przybylowski says.