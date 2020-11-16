CFRA lifts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to a Buy rating after having it set at Hold.

Analyst Tuna Amobi: "With improved prospects of Covid-19 vaccine development, we think CAKE could be one of the prime beneficiaries of a gradual reopening of the U.S. economy, despite some lingering overhang against a backdrop of the Covid-19 surge."

"Of note, having now reopened 90%+ (as of late-October) of its restaurants and dining rooms to limited capacity amid the Covid-19 disruption, CAKE said it had recently recaptured 90%+ of its historical business volumes (pre-pandemic)."

The firm expects continued traction of CAKE's off-premise sales driven by digital growth. A price target of $40 is set vs. the average Wall Street PT of $32.71.