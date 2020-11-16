Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) -5.5% after-hours as it announces a $750M public offering of common stock, and plans to grant the underwriter an option to purchase up to $112.5M of additional shares.

Morgan Stanley is acting as sole underwriter in connection with the offering.

Plug Power says it plans to use the proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include capital spending, potential acquisitions, growth opportunities and strategic transactions.

Plug reported strong Q3 results and adjusted EBITDA margins are already approaching management's stated long-term target of 20% despite headwinds, Henrik Alex writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.