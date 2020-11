IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.15 ; GAAP EPS of -$0.21 misses by $0.36 .

Revenue of $108.8M (+14.2% Y/Y) beats by $7.8M .

Raised FY21 guidance: We are raising our fiscal year 2021 guidance for revenue to between $440 and $443M, an increase of ~9% Y/Y, compared to $431 to $435M previously provided.

Adj. EBITDA is now expected to be between $60.5 and $62M, an increase of ~12% to 14% over the prior year, compared to $59.5 to $61M previously provided

Press Release