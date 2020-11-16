NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) says it closed on the merger agreement of ARIIX.

The company says the revenue and cost synergies of the combined organization will start to be recognized immediately in Q4.

"Importantly, this merger represents a major strengthening for NewAge in its direct-to-consumer model where we see the most significant opportunities for growth and profitability. We believe we now have the scale, the team, the brands, and the financial strength to drive excellent growth and return for shareholders and all of our valued independent representatives and consultants worldwide."

NewAge continues to expect to capture approximately $20M in additional annualized EBITDA in the first 18 months and revenue synergies in the areas of cost of goods sold, manufacturing efficiencies and scale, operational redundancy, cross-pollination of brands, and market and channel expansion.

Source: Press Release

Read analysis from Seeking Alpha author Gary Bourgeault on the ARIIX addition for NewAge.