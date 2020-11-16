The live-TV price hikes march on, as Hulu (NYSE:DIS) makes a move to raise its Hulu Plus Live TV price again, to $64.99/month.

That's up from a current $54.99/month - about an 18% increase. It's set to go into effect Dec. 18.

And for most consumers it marks a third major price hike in just under three years - from $40 to $45, then to $55 per month last December, before the latest increase.

No new channels are joining along with the price increase (a practice that was often typical in the past, when cable bundles increased prices but added more networks) - and the move actually comes shortly after Hulu dropped the former Fox regional sports networks.

But the move is of a piece with various increases made by the "virtual MVPDs" - the streaming services that have sprung up as live-TV rivals to the old cable bundle. It puts Hulu basically at parity with YouTube TV (GOOG, GOOGL), which has hiked prices a few times and is now at $65 (though it added channels along with that boost).

AT&T TV Now (NYSE:T) raised prices across its plans (which now range from $60-$95/month). Sling TV (NASDAQ:DISH) raised prices for its packages to $30/month. And FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) added Disney-owned channels and raised its price to $60/month.