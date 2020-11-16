Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) adds onto its pharmaceutical holdings with fresh positions in AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 21.2M shares, Merck (NYSE:MRK), 22.4M shares, Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), ~30M shares, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 3.71M shares, during Q3, according to Berkshire's 13F filing.

Also adds Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), ~6.13M shares, and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), ~2.41M shares.

Exits Costco (NASDAQ:COST) holding.

Sheds 36M of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares, or 3.7% of Berkshire's stake during the quarter (updated at 4:50 PM ET). Last week, David Kass said the conglomerate likely sold ~$4B of Apple shares in the quarter. That comes to ~$4.17B when valued at AAPL's closing price of $11.81 at Sept. 30.

Reduces stakes in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB).