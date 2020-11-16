Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has a definitive deal with JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to acquire JOYY's live-streaming business in China (YY Live), for about $3.6B in cash.

JOYY is up 5.7% after hours. BIDU is up 0.1% .

The deal includes the YY mobile app, YY.com website and PC YY.

The deal's expected to close in the first half of 2021.

"Baidu has built a vibrant mobile ecosystem in the past few years to enable the fast growth of our non-advertising revenues by increasing log in users, adding social engagement to our platform and expanding non-advertising offerings, including membership, live streaming and online games," says Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li. "This transaction will catapult Baidu into a leading platform for live streaming and diversify our revenue source."

Earnings for both companies are coming up shortly.