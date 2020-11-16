Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB): Q3 Revenue of $2.86M (-0.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.06M .

Cash totaled $10.7M as at September 30, 2020, compared with $983K at December 31, 2019.

"While our Q3 results demonstrate the continued growth in adoption and deployment of our verbCRM application among large sales enterprises, verbLIVE, our interactive video-based livestream ecommerce and webinar product, continues to draw significant interest, setting the stage for what we expect will be explosive revenue growth throughout 2021," CEO Rory J. Cutaia commented.

Added 16 new client contracts with a guaranteed base value of $834K and almost $500K in annual recurring revenue.

Press Release