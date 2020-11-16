Costco (NASDAQ:COST) declares a special cash dividend of $10 per share, which will be payable on December 11 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 2.

The aggregate payment will be approximately $4.4B.

The special dividend will be funded through existing cash.

CEO update: "Our strong balance sheet allows us to pay this dividend, while preserving financial and operational flexibility to continue to grow our business globally. Costco will continue to be in a financial position to take care of our employees, enhance the value of the Costco membership, and create shareholder value over the long term."

COST +0.04% after hours to $379.95.

Source: Press Release

See Costco's dividend history.