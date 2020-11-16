Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) has a deal with Universal Pictures (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to shorten its theatrical window and put more movies into on-demand availability early.

That marks the second theater chain to make such a deal with Universal after AMC this summer reached a landmark deal to shorten the release window to 17 days from a previous 75.

The Cinemark-Universal "dynamic" window deal provides for 17 days (at least three full weekends) of theatrical exclusivity for Universal and Focus Features theatrical releases, after which the studio will have the option to offer the films across premium video on demand platforms.

Additionally, any title that opens to $50M or more will play exclusively in theaters for at least five full weekends - 31 days - before it can be made available on PVOD.

Other terms are confidential and weren't disclosed.

Universal - which already had its window-shortening deal with AMC in hand - is one of the studios with a few releases still on the 2020 release calendar, with many releases getting punted to 2020 amid COVID-19 struggles. Still on the board for Universal: The Croods: A New Age, Half Brothers, All My Life, News of the World and Promising Young Woman.