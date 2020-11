Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.02 ; GAAP EPS of -$0.08.

Revenue of $9.1M (-4.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.08M .

"During Q3, we closed a number of new enterprise customers in the US and Europe, ranging from 3K to 20K users. It is clear to us that the phishing problem is widespread, the addressable market is large and Cyren Inbox Security has the potential to be a significant new enterprise revenue stream for our company," CEO Brett Jackson commented.

