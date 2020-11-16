The FDA has informed that review for Bristol Myers's (NYSE:BMY) Biologics License Application for lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) will not be completed by the action date of November 16.

Liso-cel is being developed for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after at least two prior therapies.

The FDA was unable to conduct an inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility in Texas due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the FDA is deferring action on the application until the inspection can be completed. The application remains under review. The FDA did not provide a new anticipated action date.