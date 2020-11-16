Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) falls 19% in premarket after its Board of Directors approved a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock, which will be effective at 5:00 p.m.ET today.

The Company’s stockholders previously approved the reverse stock split at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on November 10. The Company’s shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis commencing upon market open on November 17.

Immediately after the reverse split becomes effective, there will be ~2.9M common shares issued and outstanding.