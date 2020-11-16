Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) collects ~98% of November cash base rents and 100% of October base cash rents.

The minor increase in uncollected base rent in November is related to four childcare and early learning centers in Texas and Ohio operated by Crème de la Crème, which have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GOOD is in negotiations with the operator regarding potentially amended lease terms.

With the exception of the child care and learning centers mentioned, all cash base rental payments are paid and required deferred payments are current and consistent with payment by the respective tenants by March 2021, GOOD said.