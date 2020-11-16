Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has turned lower, -1.6% postmarket, after Q3 earnings where it topped profit expectations and announced it would pay $3.6B for JOYY's live-streaming business in China.

Revenues rose 0.5% overall, reversing a downtrend, and cost of revenues fell 22% to 12.8B yuan due to a decrease in content costs, traffic acquisition costs and costs of good sold.

That led to non-GAAP operating income that more than doubled, to 7.64B yuan (about $1.125B). And net income rose 59% to 6.99B yuan (about $1.029B).

"Our revenue growth turned positive in the third quarter with many advertising verticals turning around, putting Baidu in a good position to further benefit from a recovery in the Chinese economy," says co-founder and CEO Robin Li. "The vibrant mobile ecosystem that Baidu has built in the last few years sets a strong foundation for us to grow our non-advertising business ... Our new AI businesses saw healthy growth in the third quarter, particularly from cloud, where we are differentiating with AI solutions."

Revenue breakout: Online marketing services, 20.2B yuan (down 1.1%); Others, 8.03B yuan (up 5%).

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of 28.6B-31.3B yuan (about $4.2B-$4.6B, a growth rate of -1% to 8% Y/Y); that assumes Baidu Core revenue will grow at between -1% and 10% Y/Y.

Conference call to come at 8:15 p.m. ET.

