Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings Management adds a new stake in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE), according to the firm's 13F filing for Q3.

Bolsters stake in Apartment Investment & Management (NYSE:AIV), which he's targeted for a proxy fight, to 2.07M shares from 361K shares.

Boosts stake house rental REIT American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to ~1.46M shares from 550K shares.

Exits Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI), Simon Property (NYSE:SPG), and Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI).

Reduces stakes in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to 147K from 644K and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), a competitor of AMH's, to 776K from 1.13M.