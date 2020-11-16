The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it is upgrading its safety probe into nearly 159K Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S and Model X vehicles to an engineering analysis, a step required before it can seek to compel recalls.

The NHTSA probe now covers 2012-18 model year Tesla Model S and 2016-18 Model X vehicles, while the preliminary investigation covered 63K Tesla Model S cars.

The regulator had opened a preliminary evaluation in June over touchscreen failures it said could result in the loss of rear-camera image display when in reverse and reduced rear visibility when backing up.