Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) forms a joint venture with Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association ("TIAA") to invest in a broad range of medical buildings, in an effort to sustain higher investment volume and earnings growth regardless of market volatility by diversifying its funding sources.

HR is the managing member of the partnership and manages day-to-day operations and leasing of the properties in the joint venture.

Healthcare Realty owns a 50% interest in the joint venture and will fund its pro-rata share of future investments. The joint venture expects to purchase approximately $200M of properties annually and does not contemplate using property level debt in most instances.

The JV purchased its first property, a 92,139-square-foot building in Minneapolis, for $16.6M at a 5.1% cap rate.