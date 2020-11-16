LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) slumps 3.2% in after-hours trading after announcing a secondary public offering of ~2.96M shares being offered by a subsidiary of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA).

At the same time as the public offering, GCI Liberty will offer an additional 488K shares of TREE in a private placement to be purchased by Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY).

After the public offering and the private placement, GCI Liberty won't own any shares of LendingTree. As a result GCI Liberty will no longer have the right to designate directors for nomination to LendingTree's board.

