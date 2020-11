Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) says it agrees to sell five Kamsarmax bulk carriers to two unnamed parties for a combined $101.5M.

The vessels are the SBI Parapara, SBI Jive, SBI Swing and SBI Mazurka bulk carriers built in 2017, and the SBI Reggae, built in 2016.

The company says it has now sold 13 bulkers since announcing its move into the offshore wind sector in August.

Scorpio recently reported a wider than expected Q3 net loss and a 26% Y/Y decline in revenues.