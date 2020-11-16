JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is up 4.7% after hours, following its Q3 earnings report and the news that it was selling its China live-streaming business to Baidu for $3.6B.

Revenues jumped 36% to 6.29B yuan (about $926M), and non-GAAP net income rose 64%, to 809.4M yuan (about $119.2M), mainly due to trimmed losses at Bigo.

(GAAP net income jumped to 2.3B yuan ($339.2M) from 61.8M, but primarily due to the gain from partial disposal of its Huya investment.)

Mobile users overall declined, as did paying users. Global average mobile MAUs fell 4% to 390.1M, mainly due to efforts by India to block Chinese apps including Bigo Live, Likee and Hago.

Average mobile MAUs of Likee rose 3.8% overall, though, to 104M. Average mobile MAUs of global live streaming services fell 2.3% to 92M (YY +3.4% to 41.3M; outside China down 6.5% to 50.7M, including 28M from Bigo Live, which rose 27.7%, and 22.7M from Hago, which fell 29.7%).

And total paying users of YY fell 4.7% to 4.1M, which the company pinned on COVID-19 impact.

Commenting on the Bidu deal, Chairman/CEO David Xueling Li says “We believe Baidu’s strategic acquisition of YY Live is a true win-win for both parties, as it will accelerate YY Live’s business growth and unlock more value across the domestic entertainment live streaming sector. Going forward, we will continue to expand our live streaming and short-form video content ecosystem in key overseas markets around the world, and explore new business lines, aiming to further enter into the industrial AI internet sector.”

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

Press release