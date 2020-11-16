Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) has been lagging energy sector peers for months, but some market watchers tell Bloomberg that the company is on the verge of a turnaround.

Suncor is "one of the [stocks] that is most undervalued, and I think the market has got a few things wrong on it in terms of concerns - so that's one of the [companies] where we see the best opportunity," BMO Capital's Randy Ollenberger says.

The analyst believes a bearish outlook on downstream business and Suncor's big refining assets have weighed on the shares, but it reflects a general misunderstanding of how the Canadian downstream market works.

"The Canadian market is not like the U.S. or the global market. It is a much tighter market," Ollenberger says. "Utilization rates are better here and margins are consistently better in Canada than they are in the U.S."

Ollenberger says Suncor will enjoy a "downstream-led recovery," and he expects to see better results moving forward, starting in Q4.

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta also sees reason for growing optimism on Suncor, saying the company is "approaching an inflection point that will allow it to reverse relative near-term underperformance" as Alberta removes production curtailments and Suncor wraps up unplanned downtime.

Gupta notes Suncor is on track to reach its $1B target in operating cost reductions and its $1.9B capital cost reduction target by the end of this year, Gupta says, adding that he does not believe the market is giving any credit for the cost savings.

SU's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.