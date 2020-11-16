Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bulls are taking a victory lap after the EV automaker landed inclusion on the S&P 500 Index.

"We believe the sustained profitability trajectory as evidenced in the September quarter was the final straw that got Musk & Co. into the S&P 500 this time around despite all the noise around tax credit boosts on the Street," writes analyst Dan Ives.

Ives calls the development a clear positive for shares and removes another question mark around the Tesla story going forward.

Meanwhile, Barron's estimates nearly $10B worth of Tesla stock will need to be purchased by index funds in what could serve as a short-term demand bump for shares.

Shares of Tesla are up 13.16% in AH trading.

Earlier: Tesla joining S&P 500; shares jump 10%