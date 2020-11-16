Top GameStop (NYSE:GME) investor Ryan Cohen, who holds a nearly 10% stake in the company through his investment firm RC Ventures, is pushing the company to conduct a strategic review after he says private talks with the board yielded little progress, WSJ reports.

In a letter sent to the company's board, Cohen said GameStop's business model focusing on bricks-and-mortar stores is outdated and urged the company to cut the number of physical stores, focus on improving e-commerce and explore other tech-driven opportunities in areas such as e-sports, mobile gaming and game streaming.

GameStop is "one of the most shorted stocks in the entire market, which speaks volumes about investors' lack of confidence in the current leadership team’s approach," the letter said, imploring management to "implement a strategy for bringing the company into the 21st century."

Cohen, who first disclosed a position in GameStop in August, holds a stake worth ~$79M based on current trading levels.