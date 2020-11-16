Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) +8.5% after-hours following news that its board rejected an unsolicited offer from investment firm Bow Street earlier this month to buy the company for $9.50-$10/share in cash.

After engaging with Bow Street and reviewing the proposal, Paramount says the board determined it was "inadequate, significantly undervalues Paramount and is not in the best interest of the company and all its stockholders."

Last month, Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa downgraded Paramount and three other office REITs, as he expects office vacancy rates to jump to more than 17% by the end of 2021 vs. 13.8% now.