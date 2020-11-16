Targa Resources (TRGP +5.1% ) moves higher after Credit Suisse upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $25 price target, raised from $22, citing Targa's "top-tier [free cash flow] yield, one of the fastest de-leveraging stories, the right mix of assets for the next cycle, and built-in growth."

Targa boasts a free cash flow yield above 20% following the DevCo interest purchase and over 15% in 2021, which Credit Suisse analyst Spiro Dounis says is among the highest under the firm's coverage, especially for a C-corp.

The Permian Basin is the only major basin where Dounis anticipates tangible growth over the medium term, and 70% of Targa's production volume comes out of the Permian.

TRGP's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.