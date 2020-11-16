Blink Charging (BLNK +25.7% ) rallies to its highest in three months after introducing its Cable Management Solution for use with Blink electric vehicle charging stations and retrofit installations of its IQ 200 charging stations.

Blink says the cable management solution will make charging electric vehicles easier and safer, allowing "for a consumer-friendly charging experience while reducing the number of touchpoints on EV charging equipment."

Blink Charging has "seen unremarkable revenue growth and declining negative operating cash flows over the past five years," and main competitor ChargePoint is a much larger company, Harrison Schwartz writes in a bearish article posted recently on Seeking Alpha.