Asia-Pacific markets mostly higher on back of positive vaccine news

Japan +0.35%, led by gains in airline sector and news of another promising coronavirus vaccine.
China -0.20%.
Hong Kong +0.11%.
Australia +0.23%. The bourse resumed trading on Tuesday after Monday halt due to a software issue which created “inaccurate market data.”
Wall Street was buoyed to record highs after Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was more than 94% effective in preventing infection.
Dow gained 1.6% and closed at 29,952.22. S&P rose 1.21% to 3,628.44. Nasdaq +0.8% to 11,924.13.
Oil prices edged up in the morning of Asia hours on vaccine news. U.S. crude futures rose 0.44% to $41.52 per barrel. Brent crude futures were up 0.52% to $44.05/barrel.
The pandemic continues to escalate in Europe and the U.S. U.S. has now recorded more than 11M coronavirus cases.
U.S. stock futures are mixed. Dow -0.30%; Nasdaq +0.03%; S&P -0.44%.