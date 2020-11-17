Asia-Pacific markets mostly higher on back of positive vaccine news

Japan +0.35% , led by gains in airline sector and news of another promising coronavirus vaccine.

China -0.20% .

Hong Kong +0.11% .

Australia +0.23% . The bourse resumed trading on Tuesday after Monday halt due to a software issue which created “inaccurate market data.”

Wall Street was buoyed to record highs after Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was more than 94% effective in preventing infection.

Dow gained 1.6% and closed at 29,952.22. S&P rose 1.21% to 3,628.44. Nasdaq +0.8% to 11,924.13.

Oil prices edged up in the morning of Asia hours on vaccine news. U.S. crude futures rose 0.44% to $41.52 per barrel. Brent crude futures were up 0.52% to $44.05/barrel.

The pandemic continues to escalate in Europe and the U.S. U.S. has now recorded more than 11M coronavirus cases.