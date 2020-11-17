Huawei sells Honor brand to ensure survival

Huawei Technologies is selling its budget brand smartphone unit Honor to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology.

Once the sale is complete, Huawei will not hold any shares or be involved in any business management in the new Honor company.

The deal comes after U.S. Government sanctions have restricted supplies to the Chinese company on grounds the firm is a national security threat - which it denies.

In a statement, the company said its consumer business has been under “tremendous pressure” due to the “persistent unavailability of technical elements” for its phone business.

This move has been made by Honor's industry chain to ensure its own survival. Over 30 agents and dealers of the Honor brand first proposed this acquisition.