"Docking confirmed – Crew Dragon has arrived at the @space_station," SpaceX (SPACE) announced over Twitter.

The astronauts - Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker with NASA, and Soichi Noguchi, an astronaut with Japan's space agency - emerged from the capsule about two hours later after a series of checks were performed to ensure that the spacecraft and the ISS had an air-tight seal.

The mission, which followed a successful test flight by SpaceX earlier this year with two astronauts, is the first in the history of the NASA with a full crew ferried by a commercial transporter.

Boeing (NYSE:BA), a second NASA vendor, is working to overcome software flaw delays to its Starliner spacecraft, before shuttling astronauts to the space station, possibly in 2021.